US envoy Gor visits Golden Temple, jathedar, Dhami raise Sikh issues

The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday paid obeisance at Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) as part of a high-level 29-member American delegation to offer prayers and pay homage at the revered Sikh shrine.

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor with a high-level delegation paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delegation comprises prominent US Senators, senior government officials, and foreign policy scholars.

The day-long outreach programme reflects Washington’s interest in strengthening ties beyond New Delhi, particularly with Punjab, which shares strong cultural and diaspora linkages with North America, according to the reports.

During their visit, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj honoured Gor and the delegation members at the Information Centre of the Central Sikh shrine. The dignitaries presented them with a model of Sri Harmandar Sahib, religious literature, and traditional woollen shawls.

Welcoming the delegation, SGPC chief Dhami highlighted Sri Harmandar Sahib as a global beacon of spiritual inspiration, welcoming people of all faiths, backgrounds, and nationalities without discrimination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami also raised concerns with the US delegation regarding a recent controversy in the US involving the misuse of the sacred title “Singh” in a poster campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also raised concerns with the US delegation regarding a recent controversy in the US involving the misuse of the sacred title “Singh” in a poster campaign. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While noting that the post was removed following objections sent by the SGPC, Dhami urged the US authorities to take preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future. He acknowledged the significant contributions of Punjabis, particularly the Sikh community, to the growth and development of the United States, calling on the Donald Trump administration to ensure the safety and security of all diaspora communities residing in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, jathedar Gargaj noted that devotees from around the globe visit the Golden Temple daily. He remarked that in keeping with Sikh tradition, every visitor is welcomed with honour, and prayers are offered in the presence of the Almighty for universal harmony and human welfare. He added that the Sikh community shares historical ties with the United States, pointing out that several officers in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh were of American origin. Giani Gargaj noted that the meeting covered key matters concerning the Sikh community living in the US.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing his thoughts in the visitor’s book, Gor expressed deep gratitude and stated that it was a profound honour to return to such a special place, recalling his previous visit to the holy shrine 15 years ago. During the visit, the ambassador learned about the sacred traditions, Gurbani Kirtan, and the selfless service performed at the temple.

After visiting the Golden Temple complex, they visited the Partition Museum and Jallianwala Bagh monument.

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised

Amid the diplomatic engagement, a brief demonstration occurred outside the shrine’s entrance. Acting President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Emaan Singh Mann, along with party workers, gathered outside the shrine’s main entrance and briefly raised slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad” with flags of ‘Khalistan’ and “God Bless America” before security personnel managed them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They also urged the administration to let them meet the US envoy to hand over a memorandum, but their plea was turned down. The memorandum was sent through email, said the party leader Harpal Singh Bler.

In the memorandum, SAD (Amritsar) praised president Trump’s diplomatic role in halting the May 2025 India–Pakistan confrontation, endorsing him for the Nobel Peace Prize. The party urged sustained US diplomacy to prevent renewed hostilities, restore Indus Waters Treaty cooperation, and reopen regional trade like the TAPI pipeline to ensure Punjab’s economic future. Additionally, SAD (A) appealed for international attention regarding the secessionist mission.

Local authorities and police had instituted heightened security protocols and traffic diversions across the city to facilitate the delegation’s movement across historic landmarks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delegation also included Brianna Mast, spouse of house foreign affairs committee chairman Brian Mast, representatives Mike Gallagher and Shri Thanedar, alongside spouse Shashi Thanedar and others.