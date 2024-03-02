US gurdwara ragi shot dead in Albama

A ragi of a US gurdwara was shot dead outside the Sikh temple in Selma city of Alabama, US, on Friday night. Raj Singh (Source: X)

Raj Singh, alias Goldy, who hails from Tanda Sahuwala village in Bijnor district in UP, was a ragi (musician) who was in the US with his musical group for over a year.

His family members are questioning the authorities whether the homicide was based on his race or religion, according to local media reports. This is the second case of a fatal attack in Alabama targeting the Indian diaspora in less than a month. Last month, an elderly Indian-origin motel owner in the US state of Alabama was shot dead by a customer following an argument over a rental room, adding to the string of violent incidents against the community that has left Indians shocked in the country. Pravin Raojibhai Patel, 76, was the owner of the Hillcrest Motel in Sheffield and was shot dead last week, according to local media reports.

“Because of the rise in bias-motivated incidents we have witnessed in recent months, and because this shooting occurred near a house of worship, we urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this crime with the possibility of a bias motive in mind,” said CAIR national communications directors Ibraham Hooper in a news release.

However, Selma police are saying there is no indication of racial motivation, according to sergeant Caleb Garcia. He said Raj was a gurdwara employee and his death is being actively investigated. However, police are unsure if the homicide is related to a carjacking in Tulare County.