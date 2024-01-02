US police still probing death of Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

Police in the US are still investigating the deaths of a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter, who were found dead in their sprawling USD 5 million mansion in Massachusetts, a media report said. Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of the three family members, NBC Boston reported late on Saturday.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found dead in their 11-bedroom and 13-bathroom mansion on Thursday.

Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey has described the tragedy as a “domestic violence situation,” as a gun was found near Rakesh’s body.

The report said the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

Teena and her husband previously ran a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova. Their company was launched in 2016 but dissolved in December 2021, state records show.

Their daughter Ariana was remembered by the schools she attended as a bright, kind young woman who had her whole life ahead of her, according to the report. She graduated this past summer from Milton Academy, which, in a statement, said it was heartbroken to learn of her death.

The grim discovery of the bodies of the family was made after a relative had stopped by to check on the family members after not hearing from them in one or two days, the district attorney said.

The slain family members were the only ones living in the mansion at the time of the incident, the DA said, adding that the area, one of the richest in the state, was “a nice neighbourhood, a safe community.” The couple appeared to have faced financial problems in recent years, online records show. The family’s sprawling mansion — estimated to be worth USD 5.45 million — went into foreclosure a year ago and was sold for USD 3 million, according to the New York Post.

Dover is about 32 km southwest of downtown Boston, the capital of Massachusetts.