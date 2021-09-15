Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US-returned man dies by suicide in Ludhiana, wife’s aide booked for abetment

The victim had been deported from the US and was earning a living in Ludhiana by driving a bus; in a video message and suicide note he has blamed his wife’s extramarital affair for his decision to end his own life
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:09 AM IST
The victim recorded a video message on his mobile phone and also wrote a suicide note blaming his wife and her friend for his decision. His in-laws had helped him go to the US.

A US-returned man, who was disturbed over his wife’s alleged extramarital affair, ended his life by hanging himself from the grills of the skylight in his house in Chhodian village of Machhiwara on Tuesday.

The victim recorded a video message on his mobile phone and also wrote a suicide note, on the basis of which a case of abetment of suicide has been lodged against Navdeep Singh of Noorpur Bedi of Rupnagar, who was allegedly having an affair with the victim’s wife.

An FIR was lodged on the statement of the victim’s cousin. The complainant told the police that the victim’s parents had passed away years ago and he had married for love in 2013. Later, his in-laws helped send him abroad, but he was deported and started driving a bus on his return.

In his absence, his wife had started working at a hospital, where she come in contact with the accused, Navdeep Singh, and had developed an illicit relationship with him, the complainant said, adding that his wife had returned to her marital home after a spat over the issue.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, Machhiwara, station house officer said that a hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.

