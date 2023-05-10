Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll today: Chandigarh admn grants leave to employees to cast vote

Jalandhar bypoll today: Chandigarh admn grants leave to employees to cast vote

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 10, 2023 01:29 AM IST

The decision is in line with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which recognises the importance of citizens’ participation in the electoral process, said a Chandigarh administration statement

The UT administration has announced that it will grant special casual leave and paid holiday to its employees and daily wage who are registered voters in the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency to enable them to exercise their franchise in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday.

Chandigarh administration has announced to grant special casual leave and paid holiday to its employees and daily wage who are registered voters. (PTI)
Chandigarh administration has announced to grant special casual leave and paid holiday to its employees and daily wage who are registered voters. (PTI)

The decision is in line with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which recognises the importance of citizens’ participation in the electoral process, said a UT statement.

The UT administration recognises the fundamental right of every citizen to cast their vote and actively participate in the democratic process, it added.

