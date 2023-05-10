Chandigarh administration to fix timelines for processing e-tenders

In a bid to bring transparency and speed up the process of e-tenders, the UT administration on Tuesday decided to fix a timeline for processing e-tenders at each stage. During the meeting chaired by Chandigarh adviser-cum-chief vigilance officer Dharam Pal, it was decided that specific timelines should be prescribed for processing at each stage of e-tenders. (HT File Photo)

UT adviser-cum-chief vigilance officer (CVO) Dharam Pal chaired a meeting, wherein he reviewed the e-tendering process and took some decisions to streamline the process.

During the meeting, it was decided that specific timelines should be prescribed for processing at each stage of e-tenders. A committee under the chairmanship of the chief engineer, comprising Chandigarh Housing Board chief engineer and municipal corporation chief engineer, will provide the draft timelines within a week to the vigilance secretary.

The award of works will have to be necessarily uploaded on the website with details containing brief about the work, cost of the work, timelines and name of the contractor.

The CVO also reviewed the status of pending files with the senior officers. It was further deliberated that all senior officers should lead with example and clear the files on the same day or next working day, as far as possible. There should not be any pendency of files at their levels.

The secretaries should also review the status of pending files and time taken in disposal at the level of directors/head of departments (HoDs) and other officers.

No movement of physical files without entry in the e-office module of National Informatics Centre will be encouraged and the instructions issued by the vigilance department in November 2022 should be strictly followed. Any violations of these instructions will be viewed seriously and strict action will be taken against the officers/officials concerned.

The state informatics officer will now circulate the status of pendency of files at the level of secretaries and HoDs on weekly basis, which will also be reviewed at the level of the adviser on regular basis. The CVO also encouraged the officials to introduce e-file system in the entire administration.