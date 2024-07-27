UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit inaugurates gully cricket tourney

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit inaugurated the second edition of the gully cricket tournament at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on Friday. In his address, UTCA President Sanjay Tandon elaborated that after the success of the first edition inspired him to move on for the second edition with the cooperation of the police, administration and sponsors. (HT Photo)

As many as 3,600 boys and girls aged between 14 to 18 years are representing 300 teams in this 17 days long tournament being organised by UT Cricket Association in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police. UTCA’s president Sanjay Tandon, secretary Devender Sharma, Chandigarh Police’s DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, IG RK Singh, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, sports secretary Hari Kallikat, former Justice Mahesh Grover, State BJP President Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Allengers’s chief RS Kanwar and others.

In his address, UTCA President Sanjay Tandon elaborated that after the success of the first edition inspired him to move on for the second edition with the cooperation of the police, administration and sponsors. He affirmed that the theme of the tournament is not only to strengthen the ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ of the Government of India but also to make the youth represent Chandigarh by connecting with cricket. He said that likewise last year, this year also jerseys, cricket and medical kits have been distributed to each player. The organisers will register their tournament in the Asia Book of Records with 300 teams against 204 teams played in the last edition.

The tournament will be played in ten overs-a-side. A total of nine grounds have been designated for the tournament. The final of the tournament will be played on August 11 at PCA Stadium, Mohali. During the course of the tournament, intellectuals will promote sports spirit in exhibition matches on weekends.