UT administrator’s advisory council meeting on Sept 14

Several issues, including the conversion policy, the Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, installation of 2,000 additional CCTV camera, and the role of police mitras, are on the agenda for the administrator’s advisory council meeting scheduled for September 14 at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10. This will be the first meeting of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT File Photo for representation)

This will be the first meeting of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

The discussion will also cover the role of police mitras in neighbourhoods along with plans to boost tourism. During the last advisory council meeting, Chandigarh residents’ associations welfare federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri had raised the question of appointing these mitras. In response, the Chandigarh Police had submitted a reply stating that such a scheme was under planning.

The plans to impose congestion tax will also be taken up during the meeting. Former IAS officer Vijay Vardhan had previously mentioned that many schools in Chandigarh have students, parents and teachers commuting from Mohali, Panchkula and even from Ambala. To discourage the entry of too many vehicles into the city, he suggested to impose a congestion tax in UT, similar to what was implemented in Central London.

The meeting will be held after a gap of more than one year. As per norms, the 60 member council is supposed to meet three times a year but the last meeting was held on August 18, 2023.