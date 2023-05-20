Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor reshuffle of bureaucrats in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2023 03:45 PM IST

The charges of CITCO chief general manager, animal husbandry and fisheries director, and housing joint secretary have been given to HCS Sumeet Sihag, relieving PCS Harjit Singh Sandhu, who will now be additional commissioner, Chandigarh municipal corporation.

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday reshuffled a few IAS, PCS and HCS officers posted in the city.

IAS officer Rupesh Kumar will now also be holding the charges of secretary, Agriculture Marketing Board, and registrar, Cooperative Societies, which till now were being held by deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

IAS officer Naveen will be holding the charge of agriculture director and agriculture census commissioner, relieving Hargunjit Kaur of the said charges.

