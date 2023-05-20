Minor reshuffle of bureaucrats in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday reshuffled a few IAS, PCS and HCS officers posted in the city.

The charges of CITCO chief general manager, animal husbandry and fisheries director, and housing joint secretary have been given to HCS Sumeet Sihag, relieving PCS Harjit Singh Sandhu, who will now be additional commissioner, municipal corporation.

IAS officer Rupesh Kumar will now also be holding the charges of secretary, Agriculture Marketing Board, and registrar, Cooperative Societies, which till now were being held by deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

IAS officer Naveen will be holding the charge of agriculture director and agriculture census commissioner, relieving Hargunjit Kaur of the said charges.

