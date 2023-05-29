Chandigarh revises district collector rates

The UT administration has revised the district collector (DC) rates for the financial year 2023-24 which will be effective from April 1, 2023. With the present implementation of rates, there has been a hike of 5 to 8%, however, the unions were expecting up to a 13% hike.

The official order in this regard has been issued. These rates are applicable to all government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of the UT Chandigarh administration.

The district collector (DC) rate is the wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, which is decided by the district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioner.

“However, these offices of UT Chandigarh administration will take their own administrative decision on adoptions of these rates for their employees. The government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of central government, Punjab, Haryana or any other government located at Chandigarh may take their own decision regarding adoption of these wage rates for their employees,” a statement issued by the administration said.

In around 105 categories, the rates which were ₹18,461 per month have been increased to ₹20,000. It includes baildars, cattle catchers, cleaners, cooks, waiters, gatekeepers, etc. A data entry operator who used to get ₹26,902 will now get ₹28,250. A security guard who used to get ₹24,180 will get ₹26,114.