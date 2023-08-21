Now, power services in Chandigarh are just a click away

In huge relief for city residents, the UT electricity department has moved all its consumer services online in line with the directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC).

(HT Photo)

The services available online include installation of new connection, change in the name of registered consumer, enhancement and reduction of load, and permission for installation of diesel generators (DG) sets.

Consumers can apply for these services from the comfort of their home at the department’s official website: https://chdengineering.gov.in/electricity-dept/apply-services.

There are nearly 2.47 lakh power consumers in Chandigarh. Of these, 2.14 lakh, or roughly 87%, are domestic consumers.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “With the services available online, consumers would not have to wait in long queues any longer. Applicants can submit their requests digitally from anywhere and upload the documents directly on the website. If any document deficiencies arise, consumers will be notified via e-mail and text message.”

Bill payment facility is already available online. Any power-related complaints can be filed through the Citizen Facilitation Centre at 0172-463-9999, available 24x7 for all sectors and villages in the city.

UT to take up smart meter project with Centre

Nine months after the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) dropped the smart electricity meter project for the rest of the city in the wake of the UT power department’s privatisation, the administration plans to take up the issue with the ministry again.

In April this year, JERC had directed the electricity wing of the UT engineering department to expedite the installation of smart electricity meters on priority.

A senior officer of the electricity department said they will be taking up the issue with the ministry again.

Under the Smart Grid project, approved by the National Smart Grid Mission, the UT administration had planned to install smart electricity meters across the city as part of power sector reforms. Since 2018, UT had already installed 24,000 smart power meters at a cost of ₹28 crore, before the ministry scrapped the project in November 2022.

Going digital

Service Processing time

New electricity connection 16 days

Change in the name of the registered consumer 60 days

Enhancement or reduction of power load 30 days

Permission for installation of diesel generator sets 15 days

