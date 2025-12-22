UT estate office fast-tracks digital transformation drive

The UT estate office accelerated its digital transformation drive to enhance transparency and improve service delivery, with over 10 lakh pages of legacy property records already scanned and uploaded on the document management system (DMS). Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the remaining paperwork will be completed by March next year. A three-level verification mechanism has been introduced to ensure the accuracy of digitised records (HT File)

A three-level verification mechanism has been introduced to ensure the accuracy of digitised records, which is a major step towards paperless and transparent property administration. The reforms are part of a broader initiative to enhance digital governance, reduce manual intervention and improve citizen convenience.

FIFO processing framework introduced

As a major administrative reform, the estate office has implemented a first-in-first-out (FIFO) framework for processing applications received through its online portal. Each application is assigned a system-generated chronological queue number and is processed strictly in the order of receipt, preventing any file from being taken up out of turn. Monitoring dashboards have been enabled to track pendency at every stage, enhancing accountability and ensuring uniform service timelines. Officials said the move has significantly reduced grievances and ensured equal treatment of all applicants.

Auto-mutation system launched

Another key reform is the launch of the auto-mutation system on July 7, 2025, under the Chandigarh administration’s digital India initiative. Earlier, property mutation was a time-consuming process requiring multiple visits to the estate office after registration of sale or transfer deeds. Under the new system, ownership data is automatically transmitted from the sub-registrar office to the estate office through digital integration. Mutation proceedings are initiated and processed internally in a fully paperless manner, without any application, documentation or physical visit by the property buyer or owner. Officials said the reform has led to faster updating of ownership records, reduced grievances and greater transparency.

Simplified documentation, online services

The estate office has also rationalised documentation requirements by removing redundant and repetitive paperwork. Citizens are no longer required to re-submit documents already available in official records, while requirements for registered affidavits and certain notarised documents have been simplified. Updated service checklists have been uploaded on the online portal for public access.

All major services, including property transfers, issuance of no-objection certificates, building plan approvals, occupation certificates, misuse proceedings and other permissions, are now being processed entirely online. Digitally signed letters and orders are being issued, enabling end-to-end paperless service delivery. Officials said the reforms mark a significant milestone in modernising property administration in UT Chandigarh and reaffirm the administration’s commitment to efficient, transparent and citizen-centric governance.