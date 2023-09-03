Chandigarh: 4 properties sealed in Sectors 7, 26 for building violations

As part of its ongoing campaign to maintain the city’s architectural integrity, the UT Estate Office on Saturday sealed four commercial buildings in Sectors 7 and 26 for violating building norms.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among the properties sealed in Sector 26 are Club Finch and two shop-cum-flats in Grain Market, while locks were also placed on one shop-cum-office (SCO) in Sector 7.

According to the Estate Office, the buildings were issued 15-day notices, but no measures were taken to rectify the violations, following which stern action was initiated. Apart from sealing the premises, the electricity and water connections have also been snapped.

SDM (East) Nitish Singla said sufficient time was given to the building owners to remove the violations.

Meanwhile, the Estate Office’s action has sparked resentment among local traders.

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh said, “Such decisions not only affect the livelihoods of countless individuals and families but also disrupt the economic fabric of the city.”

“We, the traders of Chandigarh, refuse to accept this injustice and will raise our voice against the unjust building bylaws and sealing of shops. We firmly believe in our right to conduct legitimate business activities and contribute to the prosperity of our city,” he added.