Chandigarh: Counselling for MD/MS courses at GMCH-32 to go online from next year

The UT health secretary has directed Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to hold only online counselling for MD/MS admissions from next year onwards.

The health secretary has also instructed GMCH to ensure comprehensive videography of the entire counselling process for the 2023 session. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the orders, GMCH has been directed to ensure that counselling for admission in state quota (IP Pool and UT Pool) is done through online mode only from 2024 session.

“The online process ensures better fairness and transparency because the preferences are frozen prior to start of counselling round and there is almost nil human intervention,” stated Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.

Garg added, “Online counselling for admissions is a very common phenomenon across the country. Admissions at IITs, NITs and in most other institutions are being done online only. Even counselling for admission to MD/MS courses under all-India quota is conducted online.”

GMCH told to ensure videography of counselling

The health secretary has also instructed GMCH to ensure comprehensive videography of the entire counselling process, including first, second and third rounds, and maintain the video recordings for a minimum of one year.

The directive has been given as the counselling for MD/MS admissions for the 2023 session is being conducted offline.

The first round of counselling is scheduled to take place on August 16.

The same day, the Punjab and Haryana high court will also be hearing a plea challenging changes made by the UT administration in the admission process for the courses. The court on Thursday had sought response from the administration by the next date of hearing, while not ordering any stay on counselling.

However, 14 students have sent an e-mail to the GMCH director-principal to delay counselling on August 16 by a few hours until the matter is decided by high court.

