I-Day: Chandigarh SSP, DSP get MHA’s medals for excellence in Investigation

Bringing laurels to Punjab and Chandigarh Police, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur has been selected for the Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation by the Union home ministry.

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, took charge as Chandigarh SSP in March this year. (HT)

Kaur, a 2013-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, took charge as Chandigarh SSP in March this year. Kaur is among the 22 women police officers who have won the medal across the country this year.

Other than her, Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh has also been named in the list of total 140 police personnel who were awarded the medal by the Union government this year.

The medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 and the list of the winners is announced on August 12 every year.

After Kaur’s investigation in a minor rape case, Kapurthala court in February, 2022 pronounced capital punishment to a man who raped a seven-year-old girl and damaged her private parts with a wooden stick. It is the only case in Punjab in which death punishment was awarded under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

Meanwhile, DSP Jasbir Singh, deputed at the operation cell of Chandigarh Police, won the medal for his investigation in a ₹1.09 crore fraud in which a total of six persons were arrested this year.

The operation cell in February arrested a Haryana roadways clerk for siphoning off ₹1.09 crore. On his disclosure, five more persons were arrested who created shell companies and provided fake bills to clerk Sanjay Kumar, who transferred the money into their accounts.

Sanjay allegedly got commission from them, the police said. The fake bills worth lakhs were related to repair works.