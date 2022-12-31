Uttarakhand to honour Haryana Roadways driver, conductor who rescued Rishabh Pant

: The Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor who helped rescue Rishabh Pant after the India cricketer met with a near-fatal accident will be awarded under the Good Samaritan award of the central government, Uttarakhand Police said.

“We have decided that Sushil and Paramjit will be awarded under Good Samaritan scheme,” Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

Both Sushil Kumar, the driver and Paramjit Nain, the conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus along with other locals had rushed to helped Pant, after the cricketer somehow managed to come out of his high-end car that smashed into a road barrier on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday.

The mishap took place on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal and the car later caught fire.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that Pant “ is very much well now. He was not in danger yesterday, although he had received injuries...”

The 25-year-old Indian cricketer was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injures on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.

