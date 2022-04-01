Vacancies at CAT ‘seriously handicapping’ its proceedings: Punjab and Haryana High Court
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken serious note of vacancies at Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here, saying that the situation is “seriously handicapping” the proceedings of the tribunal in redressal of complaints.
The court said that it had also been brought to the notice that the last administrative member, who was stationed at Chandigarh demitted her office in June, 2020 and thus the situation is prevailing for the last almost two years.
“Prima facie in the opinion of this court, this methodology is seriously handicapping the proceedings of the Central Administrative Tribunal and the litigants, who have approached the Tribunal for redressal of their grievances,” the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia said.
The court had reacted to lawyers pointing out that even at present only one judicial member is stationed at Chandigarh, whereas the administrative member joins the proceedings from Bangalore through video conferencing.
The court issued notice to additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain, to assist the court as to what steps the Centre proposes to resolve the crisis. An affidavit detailing on measures has been sought by May 6.
The plea was from one Boota Singh filed in March 2020. Since then, it could not be taken up due to prevailing Covid-19 conditions.
In his plea, he stated that he had approached CAT in April 2018 against a central government department decision of reduction in his pension and stoppage of retiral benefits owing to an enquiry, when he was posted in Amritsar.
He had told the court that his matter was listed on three dates in April 2019, November 2019 and March 2020, but was adjourned due to the quorum not being complete.
Ludhiana | Illegal pistol recovered from SUV of accused who attempted land grab
The Dakha police on Friday recovered a .32 bore illegal pistol and five bullets hidden near the gear liver of the accused's SUV, who was arrested by the police on March 31 in an attempt to grab the agricultural land and steal the crops. The accused, Harmanpreet Singh, 34, of Galib Kalan of Jagraon, was arrested by the police in case lodged against him on March 4.
Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation. The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.
Ludhiana | PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ makes its way to ‘Innovation Challenge’ at international level
An international project prepared by the Punjab Agricultural University in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland, has been selected for “Innovation Challenge 2021”. During his visit to PAU on Friday, Gurbir Singh, a scientist from the University of Bern, Switzerland, said an easy game 'snakes and ladders' has been prepared to promote environmental protection among the masses. Director of Extension Education, Ashok Kumar, said the game has been prepared in English and Punjabi languages.
Huda City Centre underpass opens, more projects in pipeline: Haryana CM Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the 750m Huda City Centre underpass, paving the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk and decongesting the area. The chief minister also inaugurated the new water supply network laid in sectors 111 to 115, which will benefit around 92,000 residents, said officials. Work at the Huda City Centre project started in July 2019 and it was to be completed in 18 months.
Lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Friday remanded activist-lawyer Satish Uke and his elder brother Pradip to the Enforcement Directorate custody till April 6. The brothers were arrested from Nagpur on Thursday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in February. Advocate Satish Uke has filed several cases against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, including one for filing a false election affidavit.
