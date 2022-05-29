Vaishno Devi online chopper booking scam: Chargesheet filed against 7 from Bihar, Rajasthan

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they produced a chargesheet against seven fraudsters, who were involved in issuing fake online helicopter tickets to the intending pilgrims of Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

A case FIR number 05/2022, 63/2022 and 67/2022 was registered at Police Station, Katra, on the basis of complaints regarding fake online helicopter ticket booking fraud for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, said a senior police officer.

“After registration of the cases, special teams of the Reasi Police were constituted under the supervision of SP, Katra, Amit Bhasin and dispatched to various parts of the country for arresting the accused involved in the commission of the crime,” he added.

Police team after hectic investigations zeroed in on some places in Bihar and, subsequently, raided various locations.

“After sustained and hectic efforts, a team headed by SDPO, Katra, Kuljeet Singh succeeded in nabbing three fraudsters from different areas of Bihar. Police also seized incriminating material from their possession. All the accused persons were brought to Katra after obtaining transit remand from the competent court,” he said.

“During the investigation, 40 fake websites were identified and got blocked, which were involved in the selling of fake helicopter tickets to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims,” said the officer.

Later, four more accused were identified and arrested in the instant cases, he said.

After completion of the investigation of the cases and collecting all the evidences, offence was proved against the seven accused.

Accordingly, chargesheets in two cases FIR number 5/22 under Section 419 and 420 of the IPC, Section 66 of the IT Act and FIR number 63/2022 under Section 419/420/120-B of the IPC and 66D of the IT Act were produced against the seven accused.

They were identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma alias Ashok Mistri of Shumba, district, Khagraria, Bihar, Lakhpati Paswan Shumba, Gaji Ghat district, Khagaria, Bihar, Santosh Kumar of Gaji Ghat, Khagaria district, Bihar, Sunil Chawla of 82 Shakti Nagar, Kota City, Rajasthan, Monu Pankaj of Hari Om Nagar, Rangbari Road, Kota, Deepak Kumar of Ladupura, Kota, Rajasthan and Gajanand Meghwal of Chhpabrod Baran, Rajasthan.

They were produced in the court of law after completing all legal formalities.

Reasi SSP Amit Gupta has advised all the pilgrims to use the official website of the SMVD Shrine Board for booking services such as helicopter tickets and not fall prey to the fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorised websites offering helicopter tickets, sale of prasad etc.

