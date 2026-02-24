Vaishno Devi shrine board unveils portal for int’l goddess museum; invite suggestions

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has unveiled a dedicated official online portal-- https://suggestions.smvdsbimog.org/#/museum-- in pursuance of the approval accorded during the 76th meeting of the board held under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. Envisioned as a centre of international standards, the proposed upcoming museum will present the timeless heritage of Vaishno Devi through modern and immersive technologies. (File)

The launch marks a major milestone in the conceptualization and development of an upcoming world-class museum devoted to the spiritual, cultural and historical dimensions of the divine feminine and the revered Shakti tradition.

The Board has invited suggestions and expert inputs from scholars, historians, architects, museologists, spiritual practitioners and other domain specialists to help shape the vision, design and content of the upcoming museum. Envisioned as a centre of international standards, the proposed upcoming museum will present the timeless heritage of Maa Vaishno Devi through modern and immersive technologies.

The museum will also comprehensively document and showcase the history of the holy shrine, the evolution of the Yatra, the philosophy of Shakti worship and the broader spiritual traditions associated with Sanatan Dharma, thereby offering visitors an enriching blend of devotion, knowledge and cultural insight.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, stated that the newly launched portal provides a collaborative platform for experts and institutions to share research-based inputs, thematic proposals, archival references and innovative concepts for the museum. He emphasized that the initiative aims to ensure authenticity, scholarly depth and contemporary presentation standards while preserving the sanctity and spiritual essence of the holy shrine.