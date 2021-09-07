Vakul Sharma clinches three titles at Ludhiana District Badminton Championship

Showcasing blazing performance in all three categories, Vakul Sharma won the finals of men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories on the third day of the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship being organised at Shastri Hall, near Guru Nanak Stadium.

In the men’s singles category, Vakul beat Hakam Singh who had to quit at the score of 8-7 following a cramp. In the men’s doubles game, the pair of Vakul and Hakam Singh defeated Lakshay Songal and Mitaksh Gandhi, while Vakul and Arunima Pal outwitted Sanvi and Sannidhya in the mixed doubles final.

Earlier in the day, in the semifinal of men’s singles category, Vakul beat Vishwas Suri in two straight sets of 21-10, 21-7. In a tight men’s doubles game, the pair of Vakul and Hakam Singh defeated Sannidhya Nautiyal and Vishwas Suri by 21-17, 21-17.

Similarly, in mixed doubles, Vakul and Arunima Pal outwitted Harpuneet and Reet Kwatra with a score of 21-17, 21-17.

In the other men’s singles semifinal match, Hakam Singh defeated Arman Jain by 9-21, 21-19, 21-11, while Mitaksh Gandhi and Lakshay Singal defeated Anand Tiwari and Lakshay Sharma by 21-16, 19-21, 21-18 in the men’s doubles category.

Sannidhya Nautiyal and Saanvi Nautiyal had an easy win over Mitaksh Gandhi and Prerna Dawar by 21-12, 21-19 to reach the finals in mixed doubles.

In the women’s singles category, Prerna Dawar beat Navya Mahajan by 21-17, 21-14

and Surinder Kaur beat Trisha Mahajan 21-12, 24-22 in a close-fought match, reaching the finals of the category.

Other semifinal results

Boys’ singles under-17: Krish Chadha bt Akshit Maiyhani 21-19, 21-16;Tanmay Tomar bt Prabhjot Singh 21-13, 21-13

Boys’ doubles under -17: Akshit Maithani and Milan Malhotra bt Rajveer Singh Yadav and Pratham Sood 21-19, 21-13; Tanmay Tomar and Krish Chadha bt Yogeshwar Narang and Vaibhav Gossain 21-17, 21-15

Girls’ singles under-17: Arunima Pal bt Saanvi Nautiyal 21-16, 21-6; Tarishi Singla bt Tia Mahajan 21-17, 21-14

Boys’ singles under-13: Madhav bt Kartik Kalra 21-3, 21-5; Aditya Sharma bt Raghav Bhaatia 21-14, 21-14

Boys’ doubles under-13: Stavan Jain and Raghav Bhatia bt Shehan and Suryansh 21-8, 21-14; Arnav Negi and Aditya Sharma bt Kartik Kalra and Vansh Gupta 21-15, 21-19

Girls’ singles under-13: Gurleen Kaur bt Upneet Kaur 21-8, 21-12; Shenaya Chadha bt Prabhnoor Kaur 14-21, 21-14, 23-21

Girls’ doubles under-13: Upneet Kaur and Amelta Bhakoo bt Sanchi Arora and Aadhira 21-8, 21-5