Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, while defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said that the government will not let genuine voters face any inconvenience and the opposition have failed to mislead the public.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing the gathering in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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“The opposition parties have been raising questions over the exercise for a long time, but had failed to mislead the public and losing elections in those states. People are appreciating the move. For example, when I visited a village in Assandh today, residents said that there nearly 2,600 voters but only 1,200 polled. Many have shifted to foreign and other cities, of which many could have two votes,” he said.

“The SIR thus aims to remove double or transferred voters. There could be many duplicate voters as well, who do not have the right to vote. Haryana would not face this problem of duplicate voters much, but several such voters were found in other states. SIR is a pro-country move and will be completed in the whole country. I’m sure that the genuine voters will not face any inconvenience,” the minister told the reporters in Karnal.

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{{^usCountry}} On the day, Khattar visited Balu, Manjuara, Aungad, Katlahedi, Jundla and Pichaulia villages in the Assandh assembly constituency and thanked the people for making him victorious in the Lok Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the day, Khattar visited Balu, Manjuara, Aungad, Katlahedi, Jundla and Pichaulia villages in the Assandh assembly constituency and thanked the people for making him victorious in the Lok Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also directed the officials to make concrete roads to the library and cremation ground in the said villages, along with boundary walls, sheds and arrangements for drinking water.