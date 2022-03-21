Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Van Diwas: PAU plants saplings in school, anganwari centres in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Van Diwas: PAU plants saplings in school, anganwari centres in Ludhiana

School faculty and students also participated in the event to mark Van Diwas and a variety of saplings, including medicinal, fruit plants and others, were planted in Jandiali village, Ludhiana
PAU officials planting saplings to mark Van Diwas in Jandiali village in Ludhiana on March 21. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The department of extension education and communication management in collaboration with All India Coordinated Research Project, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised ‘Van Diwas’ (World Forestry Day) in Government Senior Secondary School in Jandiali village.

School faculty and students also participated in the event and a variety of saplings, including medicinal, fruit plants and others, were planted on the occasion. Fruit trees were also planted in Anganwari centres of the village and saplings were distributed among the villagers.

Head of the department, Kiranjot Sidhu and scientist Ritu Mittal Gupta urged the students to plant trees as it is the need of the hour during the present environmental scenario with the level of pollution rising day by day. “It is the responsibility of an institution to take lead and convey the message of protecting the environment by planting more and more trees,” they added.

Assistant professor Mandeep Sharma asked the students to plant at least one tree in a year. She said it will not only curb the problem of environmental pollution, but also provide nutritional security which is also a matter of concern.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP