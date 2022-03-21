Van Diwas: PAU plants saplings in school, anganwari centres in Ludhiana
The department of extension education and communication management in collaboration with All India Coordinated Research Project, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised ‘Van Diwas’ (World Forestry Day) in Government Senior Secondary School in Jandiali village.
School faculty and students also participated in the event and a variety of saplings, including medicinal, fruit plants and others, were planted on the occasion. Fruit trees were also planted in Anganwari centres of the village and saplings were distributed among the villagers.
Head of the department, Kiranjot Sidhu and scientist Ritu Mittal Gupta urged the students to plant trees as it is the need of the hour during the present environmental scenario with the level of pollution rising day by day. “It is the responsibility of an institution to take lead and convey the message of protecting the environment by planting more and more trees,” they added.
Assistant professor Mandeep Sharma asked the students to plant at least one tree in a year. She said it will not only curb the problem of environmental pollution, but also provide nutritional security which is also a matter of concern.
