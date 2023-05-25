Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VB arrests head constable for accepting 2,100 as bribe online

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 25, 2023 01:21 AM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its anti-corruption campaign on Wednesday, nabbed a head constable Raghunath Singh posted at police station Bhargav camp, Jalandhar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,100 on Wednesday

The VB spokesperson said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Mohit Singh, a resident of village Raiwala, in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. Mohit filed a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action portal.

In his online complaint, Mohit said a police official had taken 2,100 in two instalments as a bribe to forward the viscera of his deceased sister for getting a report from the state chemical examiner laboratory in Kharar.

“The money was transferred in two instalments 100 and 2,000 online into his bank account. The VB range Jalandhar investigated the complaint and arrested the accused police official after finding him guilty of taking a bribe,” a VB spokesperson said.

A case under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

