VB nabs PSPCL deputy chief engineer, lineman taking 50k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended Harminder Singh, deputy chief engineer, and Kewal Sharma, lineman, posted at the Division Range office of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL), Hoshiarpur, red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. Accused have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, senior executive engineer, posted at PSPCL division office in Mukerian, who is resident of Jagat Avenue, village Hardothla in Hoshiarpur. (HT File)

The spokesperson said the accused have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, senior executive engineer, posted at PSPCL division office in Mukerian, who is resident of Jagat Avenue, village Hardothla in Hoshiarpur.

The spokesperson said the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the accused deputy chief engineer had called him to his office and demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 and asked him to hand over this amount to the lineman Kewal Sharma.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry, a trap was laid, during which both the accused were arrested red-handed while accepting ₹50,000 as a bribe from the complaint in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar range, and further investigation into this case was is underway, the spokesperson said.