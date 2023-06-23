PSPCL lineman arrested on corruption charge

Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a PSPCL lineman posted at Khui Khera in Fazilka for accepting a bribe of ₹40,000.

In a release, the VB said the accused, Mohinder Kumar, was arrested on the complaint of Pardeep Kumar of Bazidpur Kattianwali village, who runs Balaji Milk Centre at his village.

Pradeep had lodged a complaint with the Fazilka VB unit of Ferozepur range that lineman Mohinder Kumar had demanded ₹40,000 from him for settling the milk centre’s electricity bill amounting to ₹73,790 for the month of April this year. The complainant said he had received an electricity bill of ₹52,360 in February and the said lineman had taken ₹21,000 from him to settle the bill. When he received a bill of ₹73,790 in April, he came to know that the amount of February bill was included in it and thus he approached the lineman again and he demanded additional ₹40,000 from him.

A spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused official was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation in the case is under progress.

