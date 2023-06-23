Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSPCL lineman arrested on corruption charge

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 23, 2023 12:26 AM IST

A VB team laid a trap and the accused official was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses

Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed a PSPCL lineman posted at Khui Khera in Fazilka for accepting a bribe of 40,000.

In a release, the VB said the accused, Mohinder Kumar, was arrested on the complaint of Pardeep Kumar of Bazidpur Kattianwali village, who runs Balaji Milk Centre at his village.

Pradeep had lodged a complaint with the Fazilka VB unit of Ferozepur range that lineman Mohinder Kumar had demanded 40,000 from him for settling the milk centre’s electricity bill amounting to 73,790 for the month of April this year. The complainant said he had received an electricity bill of 52,360 in February and the said lineman had taken 21,000 from him to settle the bill. When he received a bill of 73,790 in April, he came to know that the amount of February bill was included in it and thus he approached the lineman again and he demanded additional 40,000 from him.

A spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused official was arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of 40,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation in the case is under progress.

