VB nabs retired head teacher, clerk for embezzling salaries

The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a retired head teacher of a government school and a clerk, who was relieved of his duties, on charges of usurping salaries of school staff for nearly five years, amounting to ₹36,67,601, for their personal gain. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmel Singh, retired head teacher, and clerk Sukhwinder Singh, terminated from job. Both were posted at Government High School, Talwandi Madho, Jalandhar district.

A case in this connection was registered following a complaint filed by then district education officer, Jalandhar. The duo had been evading arrests for the last four years.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmel Singh, retired head teacher, and clerk Sukhwinder Singh, terminated from job. Both were posted at Government High School, Talwandi Madho, Jalandhar district.

A spokesperson of the VB said: “During the probe it was found that both the accused in connivance with each other had embezzled funds for three years (2015 to 2017) released for the salaries of school staff. The accused deposited ₹35,81,429 as monthly payments in the accounts of their four relatives showing them as teachers in the school.”

“Moreover, the clerk had deposited ₹86,172 (from 2013 to 2015) with forged signatures of Satpal Singh, then drawing and disbursing officer of Government Senior Secondary School, Nihaluwal, Jalandhar district, into the account of his relatives,” the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 409, 420, 120-B of the IPC and under Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Shahkot police station, Jalandhar, against the head teacher, clerk, and their relatives Satnam Singh, Amritpal Singh, Ranjit Kaur Warraich and Gurvinder Kaur.

The arrested accused will be produced in court on Monday.

“The accused relatives will be arrested soon. A probe in the case is on,” the spokesperson said.