Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vehicle dealer shot in leg in Panchkula

Vehicle dealer shot in leg in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 05, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The victim, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Surajpur village, Panchkula, sustained a bullet injury in the leg and is under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Four armed men shot at a 31-year-old vehicle dealer in Sector 20 past Thursday midnight.

A case under Sections 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Surajpur village, Panchkula, sustained a bullet injury in the leg and is under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In his statement to police, Kumar said he dealt in sale and purchase of vehicles. On Thursday night, he and his brother Vikas were headed from Dhakoli to their house in their car around 12.15 am. Vikas was driving the vehicle.

As they reached the service lane under the Sector 20 bridge near the flyover turn, a Hyundai Creta overtook them and intercepted their vehicle.

Four youths, armed with sticks, stepped out of the car. As he approached them, they attacked him. He ran back towards his car for cover, when one of the assailants pulled out a pistol and opened fire, shooting him in the leg.

The brothers managed to flee, and Naveen was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors alerted the police.

A case under Sections 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bullet injury naveen kumar gmch
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP