Vehicle fitness certificate scam: VB nabs Jalandhar MVI, 2 agents; recovers 12.5 lakh bribe money

Published on Aug 25, 2022 01:09 AM IST

Days after unearthing a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in the Sangrur regional transport authority (RTA) office, a Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) team on Wednesday nabbed Jalandhar motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Naresh Kaler and agents Rampal, alias Radhe, and Mohal Lal, said officials.
The VB has also recovered bribe money of 12.5 lakh, besides documents pertaining to the suspicious issuance of vehicle fitness certificates.

A VB spokesperson said on the basis of complaints regarding irregularities and corruption in some regional transport authority (RTA) offices, the bureau on Tuesday conducted raids at MVI offices in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Mansa, Jalandhar, and Hoshiarpur.

He said that during the searches, the VB teams confiscated records pertaining to suspicious issuance of vehicle fitness certificates that have been collected from MVI offices and respective RTA offices.

The spokesperson further said that in Jalandhar, two agents operating in the MVI office were nabbed by the VB. During their interrogation, 12.5 lakh of bribe money has been recovered. Consequently, an FIR has been registered under Sections 120B and 420 of IPC and 7, 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act against Naresh Kaler, MVI, Jalandhar, and 10 private agents operating in his office. He added that MVI Kaler, and two agents Rampal alias Radhe and Mohan Lal have been arrested.

The spokesperson said investigations in the state-level inspections are under progress and strict action as per law would be initiated if anyone was found guilty.

