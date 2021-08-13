Vendors on roadsides leading to traffic bottlenecks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors

Ever since Covid restrictions in the city have been lifted, many vendors have started setting up their stalls on roadside in many southern sectors. This leads to traffic congestion, especially in the evenings, as people park their cars in the middle of the road to make purchases.

The dividing road between Sectors 46 and 47 has been fully occupied by these vendors, who park their transport autos and rehris on the roadside to sell fruits and vegetables. HS Maken, member of the Sector 47-C Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said, “This is a recurring problem on this road. Before the pandemic started, they had stopped setting up stalls here, but now, they have started again.”

Maken added that the authorities routinely organise drives to remove them, but they return after a few days. President of the Sector 48 RWA, JJ Singh, said, “The vending zone in Sector 48 is overrun by weeds and abandoned. Why can’t these vendors be shifted here?” He added that Sector 48 has its own problem with vendors near Blossom Cooperative Society in Sector 48-A.

In Sector 45 tool, vendors have taken over most of the roads inside the sector, as per social activist Kusum Ghai. “Stalls have been set up on both sides of the road near the Burail mandi, making it difficult for vehicles to move. The vendors hardly ever wear masks and authorities do nothing about it despite repeated complaints,” she said.

Kuljinder Sra, general secretary of the Sector 33-B RWA , said he has written to the police about this, but to no avail. “Due to the lackadaisical attitude of beat cops here, an increasing number of vendors are setting up here. They are present at the entrances of the sector, even as authorities have been ignoring my complaints,” he added.

Setting up of stalls is not allowed park vehicles to make purchases is not allowed on V3 and V4 roads. Violators can be challaned and traffic police officers said they will look into the matter.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma further added, “I have briefed the enforcement superintendent to make sure that vendors are at least 50 metres away from roads near V4 roads and 100 metres away from V3 roads.”