Ludhiana: Verka Milk Plant employee, aides held for stealing milk powder

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested an employee at the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road and his three accomplices for allegedly stealing 150 kg skimmed milk powder.

The police said that the accused had sold the stolen milk powder. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh of Dhai Pai village, who is an employee at the milk plant, and his accomplices Sukhdev Singh and Amanjot Singh of Baddowal village and Akashdeep Singh of Jawaddi village.

One of their accomplice Sukhjeet Singh of Bains village is absconding. Akashdeep had bought the stolen milk powder from the accused.

Sagalpreet Singh of Green Avenue at Pakhowal road, production in-charge at the milk plant, filed a police complaint saying that 4 bags of skimmed powder milk weighing 25 kg each and 50 packs of skimmed powder milk weighing 1 kg each, were found missing.

When CCTVs installed in the plant were scanned, they found Mandeep stealing the milk powder. It was found that his accomplices were standing outside the boundary wall of the plant and Mandeep handed them the bags.

ASI Rajpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered an FIR under sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the IPC. The police have also recovered a bag of skimmed milk powder weighing 25 kg from the possession of the accused.

