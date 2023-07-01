Vet varsities organise two-day convocation-cum-scientific meet at Ludhiana

A two-day convocation-cum-scientific convention on “Strategies for enhancing productivity of dairy animals” jointly organized by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana and National Academy of Veterinary Sciences (India) (NAVS), was inaugurated on Saturday.

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian attending National Academy on Veterinary Science Annual Convocation- cum-Scientific convention on Strategies for Enhancing Productivity at GADVASU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The chief guest of the inaugural function was Parshottam Rupala, minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Government of India. Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, minister for animal husbandry and dairy development, Punjab,was the guest of honour.

Veterinary Council of India president Umesh Chandra Sharma congratulated the university and academy for organizing this convention. He stressed upon the need of one health concept and creation of a separate Indian council for Veterinary sector for proper funding and growth of the sector.

DVR Prakash Rao, President of NAVS(I) briefed about the role of academia for the growth of the animal husbandry sector, releasing different policy papers in context to different livestock and poultry diseases and emphasized the state of this sector at national and global levels. He emphasized the need for entrepreneurship development in this sector and the need for policy intervention for creation of a separate research council for veterinary and fishery sciences.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian underlined the contribution of agriculture and animal husbandry wealth of Punjab state in the national economy. He also stressed upon the growing swine farming, presence of breeds of different livestock like Murrah, Nili Ravi and Beetal in the state. He urged the central government for policy interventions to prohibit milk adulteration causing harm to human health.

