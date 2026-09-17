Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is all set to host its two-day Pashu Palan Mela on September 18 and 19, placing special focus on biosecurity under the theme “Strengthen the Biosecurity — Prevent Animal Diseases”.

Vet varsity gears up for two-day Pashu Palan Mela

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Vice-chancellor Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill said the event will showcase innovative dairy technologies and rural entrepreneurship initiatives. A major highlight by the college of dairy and food science technology will be “Makhmali”, a premium buffalo-milk cream cheese, alongside specialty cheeses and goat-milk feta.

Another key attraction is a rapid paper-strip kit developed to detect milk adulterants like urea, neutralisers, and formalin within 30 seconds to five minutes. Products under the “GADVASU Pure” brand, including goat-milk shampoo, will also be displayed alongside offerings from various university-incubated enterprises.

Director of extension education Ravinder Singh Grewal said university experts will engage visitors through technical discussions and live demonstrations. The event will also feature free diagnostic testing for animal blood, urine, and milk samples, fish farming displays by the college of fisheries, and value-added meat products by the department of livestock products technology.

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{{^usCountry}} University publications on livestock diseases, treatment and entrepreneurship training will also be available, along with subscriptions to its monthly magazine, “Vigiyanak Pashu Palan”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} University publications on livestock diseases, treatment and entrepreneurship training will also be available, along with subscriptions to its monthly magazine, “Vigiyanak Pashu Palan”. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, the mela will provide guidance on enterprise financing and food-processing machinery. The event will conclude with the presentation of Chief Minister Awards to three progressive farmers for excellence in cattle farming, poultry management, and product value addition.