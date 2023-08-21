Vet varsity, PAU to organise G20 University Connect programme

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the Union ministry of external affairs and Research & Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), is set to organise different events under G20 University Connect programme as part of G20 Summit on August 23.

The whole programme will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of the university. (ht file)

G20 University Connect programme is organised in different parts of the country to ignite young minds and engage them in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on major international economic issues.

Inderjeet Singh, vet varsity vice-chancellor, highlighted that the livestock and agriculture sectors are key components of the global food system, having a pivotal role in ensuring rural employment and poverty alleviation by safeguarding a stable rural economy. In view of the potential of this sector to contribute to the food and nutritional security and supplement the agricultural growth, vet varsity and PAU has been entrusted the responsibility to host G20 connect event, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers and academicians at a single platform to deliberate on the theme “Climate-Smart Agriculture, Food Systems and One Health”.

The convener of the programme, Sanjeev Kumar Uppal, dean postgraduate studies, said that under this mega-event, various competitive activities of students including e-poster competitions, e-essay competitions and ideathon competition, e-quizzes, rangoli competition, etc. are being organised by all constituent colleges and the directorate of students’ welfare is in full swing since August 14.

Yashpal Singh Malik, dean, College of Animal Biotechnology and organising secretary of the programme, said that the vice-chancellor of both the universities will attend the occasion on August 23 at the auditorium of College of Animal Biotechnology. Special lectures on sustainable agriculture transformation, future research frontiers, developing agricultural leadership and “One Health” will be delivered by the experts. A question-answer session will also be organised. The whole programme will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of the university.

