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Visitors at the Pashu Palan mela in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will soon survey major restaurants and eateries in Ludhiana to identify the cheese varieties widely used in commercial kitchens. The exercise will help the university gauge commercial demand and train entrepreneurs to produce varieties with an established market.

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The initiative was announced as the two-day Pashu Palan Mela that began at the university on Friday.

Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, dean, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, said, “The university had developed its first cheese variety around eight months ago and was now working on several others. We are soon going to send our teams to major restaurants and eateries in the city to understand which variety is widely used. Entrepreneurs can then be trained in producing that cheese, giving them an opportunity to target an established market,” Ghuman said.

Venus Bansal, assistant professor in the department, said different cheese varieties offered different nutritional benefits and were good sources of protein. She said the survey would help the university determine which varieties warranted greater attention and further research.

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{{^usCountry}} “Once we identify the most commonly used variety, we will start working on it and explore what more can be developed,” Bandal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Once we identify the most commonly used variety, we will start working on it and explore what more can be developed,” Bandal said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghuman said milk production had declined, as is usually the case during this season, but the available milk was being utilised to prepare value-added products. He said there was therefore no shortage of dairy products being developed by the university.

New cheese varieties take centre stage at Pashu Palan Mela

New cheese varieties, including Makhmali Cream Cheese, Ricotta Cheese Spread, Goat Milk Feta and Cottage Cheese, were among the key attractions at the mela. The products were launched during the inaugural function on the first day of the event.

Makhmali Cream Cheese, made from buffalo milk, contains around 31% fat and 9% protein per 100 grams and has less than half the fat content of butter. Ricotta Cheese Spread, prepared from cheese whey, has a soft, creamy texture while also facilitating the effective utilisation of whey.

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Goat Milk Feta has a soft, crumbly texture and a tangy taste, while Cottage Cheese is protein-rich and low in fat. The university also launched Sahiwal Cow Milk and a paper-based milk adulteration detection kit.

“Sahiwal cow milk is in high demand due to its taste,” Ghuman said.

The mela showcased livestock technologies, farmer services and value-added products and attracted thousands of visitors from Punjab and neighbouring states. Dairy, fisheries and livestock products developed by university departments and trained entrepreneurs were also displayed.

Progressive livestock farmers honoured

Three progressive livestock farmers were honoured with chief minister’s awards on the opening day of the mela. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann presented the awards in the presence of agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and other dignitaries.

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Balwinder Singh of Sri Muktsar Sahib received the Innovative Cattle Farmer award for his dairy farm, which has around 90 animals and produces nearly 12 quintals of milk daily. Rajesh Garg of Sangrur was honoured for innovative poultry farming, while Jarnail Singh of Tarn Taran received the value-addition award.

Mandeep Singh Khattra and Jyoti Saroop were also honoured for their contribution to livestock development.