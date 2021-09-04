Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana resident sends complaint to CM's office
chandigarh news

Vexed with sewage spillage, Ludhiana resident sends complaint to CM’s office

Stated that sewer lines tend to get clogged in the area even after a short spell of rain; adds that despite repeated complaints, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has failed to resolve this issue
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Wastewater and muck welcome visitors to this park in Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road. (HT Photo)

Irked over the sewage accumulated in the streets and parks of Urban Estate, Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road, a local, Premjeet Singh, has filed a complaint with the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s office on Saturday.

He stated that sewer lines tend to get clogged in the area even after a short spell of rain. Despite repeated complaints, he claimed, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has failed to resolve this issue. The filth and mud remains accumulated in the parks and streets of the area, he mentioned, and added that foul smell is persistent while unhygienic conditions continue to take a toll on the health of residents.

“We have been complaining against water accumulation and overflowing sewer lines in the area for years now, but the authorities have failed to find a solution to our problem. The accumulated rainwater and sewage even enter the houses of residents,” he added.

“Last year too, I had submitted a complaint with the CM’s office and MC officials were directed to resolve the issue, but to no avail. Even the councillor and MLA concerned have failed to pay heed to our problem. If they cannot resolve the issues being faced by the public, then the public representatives should step down from their respective posts,” Premjeet said.

‘Filth will be removed on Sunday’

Meanwhile, area councillor (ward number 18) Vanit Bhatia said the work of cleaning the main sewer line on Chandigarh Road was going on with a super-suction machine, due to which the sewer lines of nearby areas, including Sector 39, were plugged to stop the sewer flow.

The accumulated sewage has been drained out and the filth will be removed from the area on Sunday, Bhatia added.

