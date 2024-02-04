Vice President release book on Haryana
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar released a book titled “9 Incredible Years of Haryana Government: Emergence of a New and Vibrant Haryana” in Surajkund, Faridabad, on Saturday. Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar was present at the book launch.
The Vice President, in his address, said Haryana was a role model for the country. Describing Khattar’s seven principles of good governance —shiksha, swasthya, suraksha, swabhiman, swavlamban, sushasan and sewa—as “satvik”, he said these principles are indispensable for upholding democratic values.
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya expressed pride in the developmental changes witnessed by the people over the past nine years.
Khattar said that the book encapsulated perspectives from individuals occupying various positions in politics, education, social work, administration and the judiciary. Insightful contributions from intellectuals regarding the state government’s initiatives for the nation and society are also featured in the book. Reflecting on his nine-year tenure, he underscored the government’s focus on addressing grassroots realities and resolving people’s issues.