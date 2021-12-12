Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vicky Middukhera murder: Kin seeking arrest of accused by Mohali police
chandigarh news

Vicky Middukhera murder: Kin seeking arrest of accused by Mohali police

Family members and friends of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead on August 7 this year, took out a “justice march” on Saturday to oppose the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused
A protest march being taken out seeking the arrest of those guilty of murdering YAD leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Family members and friends of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead on August 7 this year, took out a “justice march” on Saturday to oppose the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused. The march began from Phase 3B2 market in Mohali and culminated at the Amb Sahib Gurudwara.

A large number of youth, advocates, members of civil society, various NGOs, retired bureaucrats and others joined the march, holding placards and banners seeking “justice for Vicky Middukhera”. The march also formally signalled the start of #justiceforvickymiddukhera campaign on social media.

“We are still hopeful to get justice. We have full faith in the Mohali police, but the delay in nabbing the killers of my brother is quite painful. He was a thoroughly gentle person with no controversy around his personality. Why should anyone kill him? I appeal to the Mohali police to nab the culprits forthwith,” said Ajaypal Singh, Middukhera’s brother.

On August 7, four shooters came to eliminate Middukhera, out of which two executed the killings whereas other two were waiting in a car nearby. Out of all the four, two shooters were of Bhola-Latth gang and other two were of Bambiha gang run by Gaurav Padial, but police is yet to arrest the main accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP