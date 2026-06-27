Video row: Canada-based Jagman Samra denies Bhagwant Mann’s mask claim

The Canada-based man accused by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of using a mask to fake his likeness in an objectionable video has denied the allegation.

Jagman Samra denied having any role in the making of the video in a video post shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on social media on Friday. (X)

Jagman Samra denied having any role in the making of the video in a video post shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on social media on Thursday.

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“Neither did anyone bring a CM’s mask to me nor did I make payment to anyone. If anybody delivered it to me, then he should come forward,” Samra said.

During a special press conference in Mohali on Thursday, Mann had asserted that he was not in the alleged video and claimed that the person seen in the clip was wearing a mask resembling his face.

Mann claimed that a Canada-based person, whom he identified as Jagman Samra, sourced the mask, which was delivered in a car. The chief minister showed a video, claiming Samra was holding the same mask while seated in the car.

The chief minister claimed that the video was filmed in a hotel room in Abbotsford, Canada, a country he had not visited since 2016, and the video was said to be shot after 2017-18. “Who gave him money to make this video? Who is the producer and director of this video? We will reveal in the coming days,” Mann said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said he met Samra once when he was in the People’s Party of Punjab. “He is not my friend. I have nothing to do with him. He lives in Abbotsford and hails from Sangrur,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said he met Samra once when he was in the People’s Party of Punjab. “He is not my friend. I have nothing to do with him. He lives in Abbotsford and hails from Sangrur,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy stems from an edict issued on June 15 by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, declaring Mann “anti-Guru” and “anti-Panth” after two forensic laboratories reportedly found the video — purportedly featuring a man resembling Mann — authentic”.

The Akal Takht summoned Mann in January this year for allegedly making comments on “Guru ki Golak” (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in “objectionable activities” with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the video clip.

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On June 23, Haryana Police arrested two men in connection with allegedly forging lab reports to claim the person seen in the video was not Mann. Both were found to be contractual employees working with different government offices.

Mann ‘entangled in web of lies’: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday intensified its attack on chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the video controversy, alleging that he was getting “further entangled in a web of lies” as fresh allegations continue to surface against him.

Addressing mediapersons, senior Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the chief minister was issuing one explanation after another in an attempt to defend himself. “First, Mann claimed the controversial video was created using artificial intelligence. When that claim was challenged, he said the person in the video was not him. Now he is claiming that a mask was used to create his likeness in the video,” Bhunder said.

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He described the latest explanation as another attempt to confuse the Sikh community.

Bhunder further said the party’s five-member committee was meeting “mahpurakh” across Punjab and appealing to them to unite on one platform to launch a movement against Mann. He claimed the committee was receiving a strong response from the Sikh sangat.

The committee was constituted by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal as part of a “Dharam Yudh Morcha” launched against Mann on June 19.

Clarifying the party’s position, Bhunder said the outreach programme was not politically motivated and was being carried out solely in Panthic interest.