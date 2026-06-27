Video row: SGPC passes resolution seeking FIR against Mann, calls for his resignation

A special general house meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held on Saturday at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar endorsed the Akal Takht’s decision declaring chief minister Bhagwant Mann as “anti-Guru” and “anti-community”. The members pledged commitment to uphold Akal Takht’s decree against the CM over the objectionable video row.

A special general house meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held on Saturday at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar endorsed the Akal Takht’s decision declaring chief minister Bhagwant Mann as “anti-Guru” and “anti-community”. The members pledged commitment to uphold Akal Takht’s decree against the CM over the objectionable video row. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The members passed a resolution demanding legal action and registration of a police case against the CM over the video. They also demanded his immediate resignation.

The meeting resolved that in accordance with Sikh tradition, a large panthic gathering would be organised on July 5 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to spread awareness among Sikh congregations regarding the Akal Takht’s directives.

The SGPC resolved to conduct large-scale awareness campaigns in every constituency, stating that preaching groups travelling for outreach would encourage Sikhs to support Akal Takht’s directives against the CM.

Addressing the gathering, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said Mann’s “challenge to Akal Takht orders reflects his attitude toward Sikh institutions”.

“The governments are attempting to gain direct control over Sikh institutions, therefore, the panth must unite and oppose such attempts. Weakening Sikh institutions would cause severe harm to the community,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the current Punjab government’s agenda targets panthic institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the current Punjab government’s agenda targets panthic institutions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said the “statements made by the CM against Sikh institutions reveal his mindset”. He said invitations for the July 5 gathering will be sent to all Sikh sects and organisations.

A resolution passed on the occasion stated, “A video showing the CM disrespecting images of Sikh Gurus and slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale caused widespread anger among Sikhs worldwide. Mann’s action was described as a serious and unforgivable mistake. The Akal Takht’s action in taking notice of the matter was also endorsed and it was said that respect for Sikh Gurus, traditions, martyrs, and Sikh codes of conduct is supreme for the community. It said any insult toward Sikh symbols or representations hurts Sikh sentiments. Rather than acknowledging his mistake before the Akal Takht, the CM is repeatedly making false statements and disrespecting the highest temporal Sikh authority”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The resolution emphasised that the Akal Takht remains the supreme religious and panthic authority of Sikhs. Respecting and following its directives is the collective responsibility of the Sikh community. A chief minister should demonstrate sensitivity toward Punjab’s religious and cultural traditions.

Another resolution objected to the Maharashtra government’s decision to repeal the 1956 Act governing Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

The resolution argued that no interference should occur in the religious autonomy, administration, or traditions of Sikh Takhts. The government’s move was viewed as an attempt to increase state influence in Gurdwara administration. The Maharashtra government was urged to immediately stop changing or amending the 1956 Act and preserve it in its original form.

AAP state chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and media advisor Baltej Pannu did not immediately respond to calls for their response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}