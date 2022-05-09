Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Video shared by Ludhiana woman on WhatsApp before suicide bid helps police save her life
chandigarh news

Video shared by Ludhiana woman on WhatsApp before suicide bid helps police save her life

Police traced the woman, a resident of Khanna, Ludhiana, to a canal near Sirhind soon after she sent the video where she spoke about her decision to end her life to her WhatsApp contacts
The Ludhiana-based woman recorded a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her WhatsApp contacts right before attempting suicide . (HT File)
Updated on May 09, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A video of shared on WhatsApp by a woman who before she jumped in the canal near Sirhind on Sunday helped police save her life.

The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna, recorded a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her WhatsApp contacts wherein she spoke about her decision to end her life. She had switched off her phone after sending the video.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station head officer (SHO) at City-1 Khanna police station said and swung into action and began a search for the woman immediately after discovering the video.

“We traced her residence, but she had already left the house. As her mobile phone was switched off, we were unable to trace her location, but we kept trying,” the SHO said.

“The woman switched her mobile on after a while and we were able to locate her near Gobindgarh-Sirhind road in Sirhind. We informed Sirhind police, but the woman had already jumped in the canal before we could reach the spot. We called in divers, who then rescued the woman,” he added. The SHO further said Sirhind police were taking action in the matter.

RELATED STORIES

The woman is the mother of two children and police suspect a domestic issue behind her move. She was admitted to a hospital after being resuced.

The office of director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra, meanwhile, appreciated authorities’ timely action that helped save the woman’s life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP