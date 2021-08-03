Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance books Punjab ex-top cop Saini in assets case, raids his Chandigarh residence
chandigarh news

Vigilance books Punjab ex-top cop Saini in assets case, raids his Chandigarh residence

The case against Saini and seven others was registered under prevention of corruption Act in a case pertaining to sale of a property in a Mohali village. Vigilance SP Gagan Ajit Singh led the search party that comprised more 40 police officials. High drama prevailed outside Saini’s house as the raiding team was not allowed to enter the house by the ex-DGP’s security staff for nearly two hours
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Punjab vigilance officials outside the residence of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on Monday booked former state police chief Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case, minutes before conducting a raid to arrest him from his house in Sector 20 here. Saini, however, was not found at his residence.

The operation was so secret that even the senior officials of the bureau were unaware about it, it is learnt.

The case against Saini and seven others was registered under prevention of corruption Act in a case pertaining to sale of a property in a Mohali village. Vigilance SP Gagan Ajit Singh led the search party that comprised more 40 police officials. High drama prevailed outside Saini’s house as the raiding team was not allowed to enter the house by the ex-DGP’s security staff for nearly two hours. The staff kept on asking for warrants. According to officials, the raiding team was very sure about Saini’s presence in the house. The vigilance team even brought a private person to open the locks of the main entry door of the house but could not do as after strong protest by Ramandeep Singh Sandhu, a member of Saini’s legal team.

The local SHO was called on insistence of Saini’s staff and after his arrival just four members of the raiding team were allowed to enter the house. The raid was on till filing of the report.

Saini, who is said to be earlier staying in the house on rent, had later bought it from a private person. According to the bureau’s probe, one Jaspal bought the property but it was actually purchased by Saini, who was retired and was shown to have taken the house on rent after renovations in October 2018.

The bureau claimed no money in the shape of rent was ever received. Instead, 6.4 crore were paid by Saini to Jaspal without any sale agreement. Jaspal and other accused have got bail from HC in the case.

