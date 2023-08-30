Vigilance nabs Ludhiana travel agent’s aide for taking ₹20,000 bribe
The Ludhiana based travel agent’s aide had sought bribe from a city resident, claiming that he could help her backdoor appointment at the passport office
Vigilance Bureau’s Ludhiana range economic offence wing on Tuesday arrested the aide of a city-based travel agent accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a resident of New Sodhi Nagar, Moga, claiming that he could help her backdoor appointment at the passport office.
Sharing details about the incident, Vigilance said the complainant, Sukhdeep Kaur Gill, approached the economic offences wing alleging that travel agent Kamal Goel, who runs a company under name “Travel Club” near the city’s passport sewa kendra demanded ₹20,000 to help get her daughters’ passports renewed and their names rectified..
The spokesperson said a Vigilance team after preliminary investigation laid a trap and arrested Sonu Shah, an aide of the accused travel agent, while accepting bribe money worth ₹20,000 from the complainant.
The accused travel agent, meanwhile, managed to flee from the spot, the spokesperson added.
A first information report (FIR) under section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both Goel and Shah at the economic offences wing police station and a hunt is on for the arrest of the former.
Vigilance has also nominated a Moga resident Manjeet Singh, who introduced the travel agent to the applicant to avail appointment.