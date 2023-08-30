Vigilance nabs Ludhiana travel agent’s aide for taking 20,000 bribe

Vigilance Bureau’s Ludhiana range economic offence wing on Tuesday arrested the aide of a city-based travel agent accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a resident of New Sodhi Nagar, Moga, claiming that he could help her backdoor appointment at the passport office.

Vigilance Bureau arrested a Ludhiana-based travel agent’s aide for taking a ₹ 20,000 bribe. (HT FIle)

Sharing details about the incident, Vigilance said the complainant, Sukhdeep Kaur Gill, approached the economic offences wing alleging that travel agent Kamal Goel, who runs a company under name “Travel Club” near the city’s passport sewa kendra demanded ₹20,000 to help get her daughters’ passports renewed and their names rectified..

The spokesperson said a Vigilance team after preliminary investigation laid a trap and arrested Sonu Shah, an aide of the accused travel agent, while accepting bribe money worth ₹20,000 from the complainant.

The accused travel agent, meanwhile, managed to flee from the spot, the spokesperson added.

A first information report (FIR) under section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both Goel and Shah at the economic offences wing police station and a hunt is on for the arrest of the former.

Vigilance has also nominated a Moga resident Manjeet Singh, who introduced the travel agent to the applicant to avail appointment.