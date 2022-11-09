Vigilance nabs SHO, ASI for taking 50,000 bribe in Bathinda

A sub-inspector, who is posted as station house officer (SHO) of Nehianwala police station in Bathinda and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was caught red-handed by the vigilance bureau (VB) while taking a bribe of ₹50,000 from a local resident for not registering a case against him and facilitating settlement on Wednesday. The accused were identified as SHO Balkaur Singh and ASI Paramjit Singh, who is also posted at Nehianwala police station.

Bathinda range VB Senior superintendent of police, Harpal Singh said that a property dealer Ram Lal and his friend Gurtej Singh, both residents of Bathinda, had taken ₹30 lakh on loan from Harcharan Singh a year ago. “After both failed to return money, Harcharan got them detained on November 4. Both parties were called for settlement on November 5, SHO and ASI arranged a verbal settlement. Both officials had asked ₹3l lakh as bribe for not registering case against Ram Lal and facilitating a settlement with other party. They were told to go and arrange the money as soon as possible,” he said.

On November 9, Paramjit repeatedly called Ram Lal and said that SHO Balkaur Singh is calling him at the police station. “As per ASI’s directions, Ram Lal went to meet SHO Balkor Singh, who again demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh. Ram Lal told the SHO that at this time he have only ₹50,000 and handed it over to ASI Paramjit. But SHO asked him to give remaining amount by evening. Ram Lal filed a complaint with vigilance bureau and promised to give RS 50,000 more to the cops. VB team laid a trap and nabbed both cops red handed takes ₹50,000 as bribe,”he added. A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Bathinda.

