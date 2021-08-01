Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij orders re-investigation into woman’s suicide during janata darbar at Ambala Cantt
Vij orders re-investigation into woman’s suicide during janata darbar at Ambala Cantt

A family from Panipat told the Haryana home minister that their daughter, who had died of suicide, was murdered by her in-laws at a village in Faridabad and they have evidence to prove their allegation
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Anil Vij, Haryana home minister. (HT)

A family from Panipat told Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday that their daughter, who had died of suicide, was murdered by her in-laws at a village in Faridabad and they have evidence to prove their allegation. Vij was chairing a “janata darbar” at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment after almost after two months.

After listening to the family, Vij spoke directly to police commissioner OP Singh and asked him to constitute an SIT to re-investigate the case. During the darbar, Vij heard at least 500 complaints and marked them to officials concerned for redressal. Complainants appeared from various of the state like Palwal, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Faridabad, Kurukshetra and Karnal to air their grievances, mostly pertaining to the police department.

Some health workers from various districts also complained about their contractors for late salaries or delay in promotion. On this, Vij said, “I’m against the contract system. I’ve already issued orders for every such case to be investigated all over the state.”

