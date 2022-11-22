Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arslan Khan’s ton fashions fifth consecutive win for Chandigarh

A gritty performance from Arslan Khan where he scored a 107 off 104 set the stage for Chandigarh’s five-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, currently being played at New Delhi on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having won the toss, the Chandigarh side put their opponents to bat first. The batting side put up a solid total of 302 for 8, with E Sen being a standout with his 116-run innings. Jagjit Sandhu was the biggest wicket-taker for his side, scoring three dismissals.

In reply, Chandigarh’s openers — Arslan Khan and captain Manan Vohra got off to a decent start with an 86-run partnership. Wickets tumbled for the UT side, but wicketkeeper batter Akshit Rana shared a decent partnership with Khan. The latter fell contributed with a crucial 107 — studded with five boundaries and four sixes.

Unbeaten Gaurav Puri’s knock of 57 off 37 balls steered the team to a five-wicket win with one ball remaining. The win ensured UT lads slide into the second position with 20 points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}