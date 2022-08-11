Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Village secretary arrested for 99 lakh fraud in Charkhi Dadri

Village secretary arrested for 99 lakh fraud in Charkhi Dadri

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 02:58 AM IST
Police on Wednesday arrested a village secretary posted at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra for allegedly withdrawing 99 lakh from the account of 14 village panchayats of Badhra block by forging signatures
The village secretary posted at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra was arrested from his residence in Kalanaur in Rohtak. Badhra DSP Desraj said they have arrested the accused from Kalanaur and produced him before a local court, which granted him three-day police remand. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The police on Wednesday arrested a village secretary posted at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra for allegedly withdrawing 99 lakh from the account of 14 village panchayats of Badhra block by forging signatures. The village secretary, Mukesh, was arrested from his residence in Kalanaur in Rohtak. Badhra DSP Desraj said they have arrested the accused from Kalanaur and produced him before a local court, which granted him three-day police remand.

