BATHINDA: Villagers from Maiserkhana and surrounding areas in Bathinda district on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to a proposed 3-million-tonne-per-annum (TPA) cement manufacturing plant during a public hearing conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Villagers register protest against the setting up of a cement factory in Bathinda's Maiserkhana village during a public hearing organized by the PPCB on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/ht)

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Led by a group of environmental activists from Ludhiana, Faridkot, Rupnagar, Bathinda and Ferozepur, villagers assembled at a public hearing hosted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to gather suggestions and objections regarding a proposed 3-million-tonne-per-annum (TPA) cement plant.

Management of the factory purchased 66 acres of land last year, located adjacent to the railway line.

Villagers flagged alleged procedural lapses committed by the cement manufacturing management and the officials.

Actor-turned-activist Amitoj Mann alleged that the plant management started constructing a boundary wall without getting approval from the district town and country planning department.

Another activist, Amandeep Singh Bains, said that the villagers fear the plant will cause air and noise pollution.

Bathinda additional deputy commissioner, general, Kanchan assured the gathering that due legal action would be initiated after examining the charges.

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{{^usCountry}} During the public hearing, cement factory executives, who were present to address the objections, registered their protest with state authorities after environmental activists did not allow them to address their complaints in Hindi. After four hours, the ADC intervened and directed executives to speak in Hindi, which was followed by translation in Punjabi by their colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the public hearing, cement factory executives, who were present to address the objections, registered their protest with state authorities after environmental activists did not allow them to address their complaints in Hindi. After four hours, the ADC intervened and directed executives to speak in Hindi, which was followed by translation in Punjabi by their colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

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Cement plant officials claimed that the proposed project would be a zero-pollution unit where 25% area would be maintained as a green belt.

They said that 70% of the raw material would be transported via railway, while the factory would widen and strengthen the roads for transporting the rest to the plant.