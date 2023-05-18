Villagers lock cooperative bank in Rohtak

Residents of Behlba village here locked the main gate of the cooperative societies bank. They alleged that the bank manager was involved in a ₹98-lakh scam. They claimed the amount was meant to be distributed to farmers for their crop loss in 2017. The villagers alleged that the government has released ₹1.37 crore for their crop losses in 2017. “The manager had distributed some amount to farmers but he did not lease ₹98 lakh and he is not telling where that amount has gone. He is involved in a scam and he is also accused of embezzling funds to the tune of ₹37 lakh. If the manager fails to release the amount, we will meet the deputy commissioner and seek action against him,” the villagers added.

Residents of Behlba village in Rohtak locked the main gate of the cooperative societies bank. They alleged that the bank manager was involved in a ₹ 98-lakh scam. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ESI, sarpanch held for taking bribe in Kurukshetra

KARNAL : A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the sarpanch of a Kurukshetra village red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 on behalf of exemptee sub inspector (ESI). Later, the ACB team also arrested the ESI in this connection. The police have identified the sarpanch as Sanjeev Kumar alias Goldy and ESI as Jaswinder Singh. They have been arrested on the complaint of a woman of Babain town of the district. The woman had filed a complaint with the ACB alleging that on the behalf of ESI Jaswinder, the sarpanch had demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 for not arresting her nephews in a case registered at Babain police station. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the investigation is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}