Villagers protest as airport runway expansion shuts their access to road in Hisar

The residents of Talwandi Rana village and other neighbouring villages staged a protest near Airport chowk in Hisar after the road connecting these villages to Hisar was closed by the authorities. The residents of Talwandi Rana village said that the road heading towards their village, passed through the expanded area of Maharaja Agrasen airport and as the runway work is under progress, the administration has closed this road.

“Due to this, we have to travel 15 to 20 kilometres more via the outer bypass to reach Hisar. If the administration does not open this road, we will continue our dharna. This was the shortest route to reach Hisar,” the agitators added.

After the police sealed the area, the agitators removed the barricades, however, any untoward incident between the police and protesters was averted.

Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag of the Jannayak Janata party also reached the site and said when he requested the deputy commissioner to resolve the issue, the officer told him to talk to the deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

“I called (Dushyant) Chautala yesterday and twice today, but he did not respond to my calls. The scuffle between the police and protesters was averted as I reached there in time. I will meet the chief minister and request him to either provide a shorter route to these villages or open this road,” he added.